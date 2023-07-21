Mumbai News: OPD Footfall Dips Amid Rains

Representational image | FP

Owing to incessant rains, outpatient departments (OPD) of the state and civic-run hospitals have witnessed an average drop of 35-50% in the number of patients in the past three days. However, doctors said that this is an annual pattern as people mostly avoid visiting hospitals during rains, given the fears of being stranded or contracting other diseases.

“Patient footfall decreasing during monsoon is predictable as travelling becomes difficult when it is raining heavily. However, visitors who stay nearby to the hospitals and emergency patients who require medical assistance are only seen, while others are sent back after consulting at the OPD,” said a doctor.

BMC Medical Colleges and Hospitals Medical Director Dr Neelam Andrade said, “The patients, who could not get treatment in these days, are likely to come in the next two-three days. Therefore, the number of patients will be high then. Due to rains, the number of patients waxes and wanes. This situation happens every year.”

Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase said they are well prepared for handling patients during monsoon. “All emergency patients are attended by the doctors but the OPD has witnessed a drop by 30-40%. The patient flow will increase next week as those who could not visit the hospital for treatment will be coming. We have also urged citizens to consult doctors near their residents,” he said.