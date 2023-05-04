Cancer OPDs to come up across Maharashtra to combat deadly illness

Representative Image

A cancer outpatient department will be set up at the medical colleges across Maharashtra with an aim to combat the rising cases of breast cancer among women.

The main objective to start the department is to provide prompt treatment and diagnosis in rural areas, for which, 50 villages will be adopted by medical colleges. A senior official said the objective behind the initiative is to create awareness about breast cancer among the masses in the adopted villages.

49 medical colleges shortlisted for cancer OPDs

A senior official from the state health department said they have selected 49 medical colleges across the state who will be given specific targets for screening.

“The screening of breast cancer will be one day per week in the special ward. Moreover, each medical college has been given a target to adopt 50 villages or screen around 20,000 women so that information about this initiative can reach all women and create awareness about the importance of early detection,” he said.

10 lakh women to benefit from this initiative

Gynaecologist and medical superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital Dr Tushar Palve said they have prepared a list and approximately 10 lakh women between the age group of 30 to 64 years will be examined through 49 medical colleges.

“The screening will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will last for two years and all those will be re-examined after two years,” he said.

40% of breast cancer cases in India diagnosed in advanced stages

Lead consultant of breast surgery at Apollo Cancer Centers in Navi Mumbai Dr Nita S Nair said more than 40% of cases in India are diagnosed in advanced stages due to inadequate awareness and limited access to healthcare services.

“To address this issue, the state government has taken a crucial step by establishing departments in each medical college. This initiative will enable women in rural areas to access essential medical facilities, which will ultimately aid in the early detection and treatment,” she said.

According to the state health officials they have taken this initiative as it will help in early diagnosis.

“Medical colleges have expert doctors who will provide treatment to women in villages. The first 40 eligible women will be provided health education information for 30 minutes and 20 minutes of screening will also be conducted. If any women's test report is positive the experts will immediately provide treatment and will follow up the case,” said an official.