Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital launches Hereditary Cancer Clinic for precision oncology & personalised treatment

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, a pioneer in introducing the latest medical advancements and cutting-edge technologies in cancer care, proudly announced today the launch of its dedicated Hereditary Cancer Clinic at the International Symposium on Precision Oncology and Personalized Medicine organised by Kokilaben Hospital.

Personalized targeted cancer treatment

The hospital has introduced personalized targeted cancer treatment, harnessing the power of precision medicine to deliver innovative therapies that effectively address individual patient needs.

With an estimated 1.4 million new cases of cancer diagnosed annually in India and a high incidence of the disease, precision oncology has the potential to significantly reduce the burden of cancer by improving the effectiveness of cancer treatment. An important aspect of precision oncology, hereditary testing enables identifying gene mutations in an individual and his family, giving insight into the likelihood of developing cancer even before symptoms show up. It is extremely helpful in developing treatment strategies for cancer.

The symposium, which brought together leading oncologists, researchers, and medical professionals from around the world had panel discussions with enlightening insights on recent advancements and innovative treatment strategies in cancer care and the future of precision oncology.

Precision oncology

Precision oncology is an innovative approach to the treatment of cancer that profiles tumors at the molecular level and identifies alterations so that personalized treatment can be specifically designed and targeted to an individual patient’s unique form of cancer. Precision medicine ensures that the right cancer treatment is delivered to the right patient at the right dose and at the right time. Precision oncology with personalized cancer treatment involves leveraging cutting-edge technology and in-depth genetic insights to tailor treatment plans to each patient's unique genetic makeup and cancer characteristics. Kokilaben Hospital has been at the forefront of this approach, providing comprehensive care that encompasses every aspect of the patient's cancer journey. The Hereditary Cancer Clinic is an integral part of this process, offering extensive genetic counselling and testing services to identify and manage genetic risk factors associated with various cancers.

The symposium also included a felicitation ceremony with Tina Anil Ambani, Chairperson of Kokilaben Hospital honoring eminent doctors and achievers in the field of oncology from across India and the world. Tina Anil Ambani said, "Cancer care is an overarching priority for Kokilaben Hospital, which has always been ahead of the curve in terms of technology and talent. We recognise that precision oncology and personalised medicine is the new frontier in cancer care and are delighted to host this symposium, which provides a wealth of information, a platform for deliberation, an opportunity for interaction and a forum to felicitate excellence. This is one more significant step in our mission to 'Contain, Combat and Conquer Cancer'."

Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital said, “Our dedication to advancing personalized cancer care is evident in our commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology and research. The Hereditary Cancer Clinic demonstrates our relentless pursuit of excellence in Precision Oncology. With a multidisciplinary team of skilled experts, cutting-edge facilities, and the latest technologies, the addition of the new clinic is a testament to the largest commitment by any single institute in cancer, and is expected to make a significant difference in cancer outcomes.”

Kokilaben Hospital has been at the forefront of precision oncology in India, consistently introducing innovative technologies and treatment options to deliver world-class cancer care. With active cancer care centres across Maharashtra in Akola, Gondia, and Solapur, the Institute has a skilled team of more than 45 consultants and 225 members in the oncology team. The team has administered over 175000 chemotherapies, 6 lakh radiation cycles, and performed 63000 surgeries. The introduction of EDGE radiosurgery system was a landmark contribution to bring international innovations accessible to cancer patients in India. Installation of True Beam equipment was another cutting-edge approach to precision oncology. There are a number of full-time subspecialists skilled in handling the widest range of cancers who provide a broad range of cancer services, from public education, screening, and diagnosis to treatment, pain management, and palliative care.

The Hereditary Cancer Clinic takes this commitment further and establishes Kokilaben Hospital’s unwavering commitment to providing highest quality of care and empowering patients with the tools they need to fight cancer.