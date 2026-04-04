Mumbai News: Only 54% Road Concretisation Work Completed As BMC Races Against Monsoon Deadline Of May 31

Only 54% Road Concretisation Work Completed As BMC Races Against Monsoon Deadline Of May 31 | AI

Mumbai: At the time Mumbaikars are struggling to find their way from the digged and barricaded roads due to the excessive road concretisation work across Mumbai, civic data reveals that only 54% work is completed so far, while 26% are partially done and 20% work is yet to start.

BMC's Target

However, the BMC aims to complete 85% of the work by May 31- before the monsoon hits Mumbai, said additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar.

As per BMC data, as of April 2, out of total 2121 roads taken up for cement concretisation (including phase 1 and 2), 1151 roads are completed, for 558 roads work is underway and for 422 roads the work is yet to start.

Monsoon Assurance

"Road works are going on as per our planing and we will ensure all works planned before monsoon will be either completed or brought to safe stage with good quality mastic treatment and opened for traffic. There won’t be any road in an incomplete condition and there won’t be any traffic diversion because of road work after 31st June.

Overall progress by 31st May could reach around 80-85%," Bangar said.

Two years ago, the BMC undertook the massive project to concretised all roads in Mumbai to make the city pothole free. The estimated project cost is Rs 17,000 crore, and revised deadline is May 2027.

MGL Pipeline Concerns

Meanwhile, the has granted deemed approval for all pending applications from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and instructed ward offices to issue permits for digging of roads for pipe laying for new applications within 24 hours across all road types. The decision was taken amid LPG supply disruptions due to recent geopolitical developments, and order by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to accelerated rollout of PNG connections.

This has raised concerns among Mumbaikars that newly concretised roads could also be digged to lay the MGL pipelines, and questions are raised if the what steps will be taken on immediate road restoration..The mandatory utility ducts given below the roads, does not have a dedicated duct for the MGL.

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