Mumbai News: One Drowns, Another Missing In Fatal Holi Outing At Mahim Chowpatty

Image Credit - Freepik

Mumbai: A festive outing to Mahim Chowpatty turned into a nightmare for a group of friends as tragedy struck on Monday afternoon. In an incident reported by the Mahim Police Station, a group of boys ventured into the sea near Hinduja Hospital Chowpatty, located between Mahim and Shivaji Park. The incident was reported at 4:40 PM by the locals.

According to details provided by the Mahim Police Station, the group of five friends, gathered to celebrate the Holi festival, arrived at Chowpatty in Mahim. Senior Police Inspector Sudhakar Shirsath stated, "Around 3:45 PM, a group of five boys were seen enjoying at the beach. Three boys ventured into the sea for swimming, but unfortunately, they encountered distress. Locals and their friends witnessed the drowning, prompting immediate rescue efforts. Throughout the day, lifeguards maintained vigilant patrols and played a crucial role in rescuing the boys. However, the search for the missing individual continues as he ventured far into the deep sea."

Two boys successfully rescued

With the valiant assistance of locals and the Mahim Police, including Beat Marshals Ugale, Gaikwad, and Buwa, two boys were successfully rescued from the turbulent waters. Tragically, one person remains missing, while another lost his life. The search operation for the missing boy is ongoing.

Individuals, identified as Harsh, 19 years old, and Om, 17 years old, were swiftly admitted to Hinduja Hospital for urgent medical care. Despite efforts to save, Harsh's condition deteriorated rapidly, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Meanwhile, Om's condition is reported to be stable.

As a precautionary measure in the wake of this incident, authorities, including the Mahim Park Police, life guards, and fire brigade personnel, have intensified beach patrols. They are rigorously enforcing restrictions to deter individuals from venturing into the sea at Chowpatty.