 Mumbai News: One Dead After Tree Branches Fall On House In Old BMC Colony In Goregaon West
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: One person was reported to be dead after branches of a tree fell on a house in Old BMC Colony in Mitha Nagar in Goregaon West due to heavy rain. The incident was reported to the authorities by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on Wednesday, at approximately 15:38 pm.

As per the initial report, the deceased person has been identified as 30-year-old Premlal Nirmal. Dr. Amin from Prarthana Hospital in Goregaon confirmed the news, stating that Premlal Nirmal was declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital. 

Responding promptly to the incident, multiple agencies were mobilised to the scene. Alongside the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Police, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport), and Ambulance service swiftly arrived to address the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...
