Mumbai News: Oncologists Reassure Public On Safety And Effectiveness Of HPV Vaccine As India Battles High Cervical Cancer Burden

Mumbai, March 4: With cervical cancer continuing to claim thousands of lives each year in India, oncologists in Mumbai have come forward to dispel misinformation and reinforce public confidence in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Addressing concerns stemming from past controversies and post-COVID vaccine hesitancy, they emphasised that the vaccine is safe, scientifically validated, and vital in preventing the disease.

Government launches nationwide vaccination programme

The Government of India has launched a nationwide HPV vaccination programme targeting adolescent girls, offering free doses through public health centres.

Doctors have welcomed the move as a major public health intervention aimed at reducing the country’s cervical cancer burden, urging parents to rely on credible medical guidance.

India carries significant cervical cancer burden

A 2024 study published in Preventive Medicine Research and Review reported that in 2020, India recorded over 100,000 new cervical cancer cases and more than 77,000 deaths. The country accounts for nearly 20% of the global cervical cancer burden.

The study further noted that almost 90% of cervical cancer cases and deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where the disease is often diagnosed at advanced stages, requiring aggressive treatment and resulting in poorer survival outcomes.

Doctors stress importance of early vaccination

Highlighting the importance of early vaccination, Dr Saneya Pandrowala, Consultant GI and HPB Oncosurgery at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “Human Papillomavirus is responsible for the vast majority of cervical cancer cases globally. Vaccinating adolescents, ideally between 9 and 14 years of age, ensures protection before potential exposure.”

She added that the vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection when administered before exposure to the virus.

Misinformation and social media concerns

Mistrust, she noted, largely stems from misinformation and lack of context. Incidents reported over a decade ago continue to be cited despite investigations finding no evidence directly linking the reported deaths to the vaccine. Social media, she said, has further amplified confusion.

Scientific evidence supporting the vaccine

Explaining the scientific basis behind the vaccine, Dr Tirathram Kaushik, Senior Consultant in Gynecologic and Surgical Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, said: “Persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains — particularly types 16 and 18 — accounts for nearly 70% of cervical cancer cases worldwide.”

He pointed to extensive international research and country-level data demonstrating significant reductions in HPV infections, precancerous lesions, and cervical cancer rates following vaccination. The vaccine’s safety, he added, has been rigorously evaluated by global and national regulatory authorities.

Past controversies and investigations

Referring to past controversies, Dr Fahad Afzal, Consultant Oncologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said: “The 2009–2010 demonstration project in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat led to widespread concern after several deaths were reported among participating girls.”

However, he noted that subsequent investigations, including those conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), found no evidence linking the deaths directly to the HPV vaccine.

Post-COVID vaccine hesitancy

Addressing post-pandemic vaccine hesitancy, Dr Himani Gupta, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, said:

“Women must discuss the HPV vaccine with their gynaecologist and take it without fail. The gynaecologist will help clear doubts and enable informed health choices.”

She admitted that misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccine side effects has contributed to broader mistrust when it comes to other immunisations.

Call for transparent communication

Emphasising the need for transparent communication, Dr Pritam Kalaskar, Director and Co-founder of M|O|C Cancer Care and Research Centre, said: “Concerns about one vaccine can shape how people view others, even when the scientific evidence differs.”

He stressed that healthcare providers and public health authorities must engage openly about the vaccine’s benefits, established safety profile, and ongoing monitoring systems. “Informed decisions are built on respectful dialogue and clear, evidence-based information,” he added.

