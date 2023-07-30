Mumbai News: On Ashura, Shias Mourn Martyrdom Of Imam Hussain | VGP

Mumbai: City witnessed solemn processions on Saturday as Shias observed Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala nearly 1,400 years ago. Mourners dressed in black chanted ‘Labaik Ya Hussain’ (I am here, O Hussain) as they beat their chests in mourning.

Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), was martyred along with his family and followers in the Battle of Karbala by the army of the then Umayyad Caliph, Yazid. The streets of Bhendi Bazaar wore a subdued look as men, women and children took part in processions to mark the day around the time of the actual martyrdom, with symbolism of the battle.

They held Alam (sign of Imam Hussain’s army), a cradle to remind one of Imam’s six-month-old son, and a coffin, among others, to remind people of the battle.

“The processions start around Asar Namaz, though it can start at any given time. Imam Hussein’s martyrdom is mourned by Shia, Sunni, and all who believe in humanity. In Uttar Pradesh, many Hindus mourn his martyrdom. Processions end with another majlis that is called Sham-e-gariba (night of the uprooted). Imam Hussain was the last one to attain martyrdom,” said Maulana Ejaz Athar, a Shia cleric who delivered the Majlis at Masjid-E-Iranian (commonly known as Mughal Masjid) before the procession moved out of the mosque and joined the one that started from Zainabia Imambara.

About Juloos-E-Ashura

The Juloos-E-Ashura in Bhendi Bazaar has a tradition of starting from Zainabia Imambara, and other processions follow it while reciting nauha (sad poetry) from JJ junction to Noor Baug and finally ending at Rehmatabad or Sonapur Qabrastan (cemetery). Some participants beat their chests, while others even did self-flagellation that led to bleeding in some cases. Anwar Hussain participated in the juloos barefeet while Syed Raees Hussain, 55, who lives in Govandi, had come all the way to Bhendi Bazaar to participate in the juloos. “This is the biggest juloos of this day. I have been participating in it since childhood and come here to keep up with the tradition. Imam died to keep the din (religion) alive,” said Samar Abbas, a 22-year old who too had come barefoot to participate.

Mourners eat little food throughout the day, and some distribute food and water in his memory. “All Muslims do this in his memory,” said Syed Ali Hasseem, who stood at a water stall distributing water to people participating in the procession.

