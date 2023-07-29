Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals Surface

Jharkhand: Four people were killed and 10 others suffered burn injuries after being electrocuted during a Moharram procession on Saturday. The tragedy took place when the Tazia they were carrying during the procession came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in Khetko village of Peterwar Block in Bokaro District today.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)