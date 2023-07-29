 Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals Surface

Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals Surface

The Moharram procession came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in Khetko village of Peterwar Block in Bokaro District.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals Surface |

Jharkhand: Four people were killed and 10 others suffered burn injuries after being electrocuted during a Moharram procession on Saturday. The tragedy took place when the Tazia they were carrying during the procession came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in Khetko village of Peterwar Block in Bokaro District today.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Going To Raise Political Issues, But To Understand Plight Of People': Opposition Leaders On...

'Not Going To Raise Political Issues, But To Understand Plight Of People': Opposition Leaders On...

Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals...

Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals...

Naval Ship INS Khanjar Rescues 36 Fishermen Stranded 130 Miles From Tamil Nadu Coast In Bay Of...

Naval Ship INS Khanjar Rescues 36 Fishermen Stranded 130 Miles From Tamil Nadu Coast In Bay Of...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Alliance Delegation's Visit To Manipur, Says 'Will...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Alliance Delegation's Visit To Manipur, Says 'Will...

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Mayapuri Factory Warehouse, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Mayapuri Factory Warehouse, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface