Mumbai News: Objections Raised As BMC Considers Rezoning Malabar Hill Public Amenity Plot As Residential

Activists oppose BMC’s proposal to remove BEST and electricity facility reservation from a Malabar Hill plot and rezone it for residential use | File Photo

Mumbai, March 4: On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a public hearing on objections to its proposal to drop the electricity transmission and BEST bus facility reservation at Malabar Hill and rezone the plot as residential under Development Plan (DP) 2034. The objections had been invited two months earlier.

Proposal to remove public amenity reservation

The plot is currently designated as a public amenity site in the sanctioned Development Plan (DP). However, the proposal seeks to remove the reservation for an electricity transmission and distribution facility along with a BEST bus facility on the 2,475.07 sq m plot at Cumballa Hill in Malabar Hill and reclassify it as a residential zone.

RTI activist raises objections

During the hearing, RTI activist Anil Galgali opposed the move and demanded that the proposal be scrapped.

He argued that the plot falls under the Prohibited Zone Act, 1923, and said any change in land use or deletion of reservations in such a protected area would be legally untenable. Galgali also warned that the move could pose serious security and safety risks.

Concern over critical power infrastructure

Describing the 33 kV receiving station on the site as critical infrastructure, Galgali said it plays a vital role not only in power supply but also in emergency response.

“During floods, fires, terrorist threats, or natural disasters, uninterrupted access to this installation is crucial. Any dilution of its status could severely affect power restoration timelines,” he said.

Officials attend public hearing

Senior officials from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) were also present at the hearing.

