Mumbai News: BMC Plans ₹44.87 Crore ‘Town Hall Gymkhana’ Redevelopment Near CSMT Heritage Precinct

Mumbai, March 4: The Municipal Sports Complex opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters is proposed to be redeveloped into a modern ‘Town Hall Gymkhana’ (THG) featuring distinctive architecture and upgraded sports and recreational facilities.

The construction contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder, M/s D. Thakkar Construction Pvt. Ltd., at an estimated project cost of Rs 44.87 crores (including all taxes). The proposal will be placed before the Standing Committee for approval on Friday.

Project planned within heritage precinct

The area around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the BMC headquarters is part of one of Mumbai’s most significant heritage precincts.

Accordingly, the proposed building will be limited to approximately 28 metres in height, ensuring architectural harmony and visual compatibility with the surrounding historic structures.

Design features of Town Hall Gymkhana

As per the plan, the building will consist of a ground floor and five additional floors. It will house a Municipal Council Hall and a restaurant.

Tourists will have the convenience of reaching the viewing gallery on the rooftop via glass capsule lifts. This gallery will allow a closer and better view of the surrounding heritage buildings.

Glass dome viewing gallery planned

Additionally, a glass dome will be constructed on the rooftop, designed to complement the surrounding heritage structures. Visitors will also be able to enjoy panoramic views of the area from this dome.

Tender process and contractor details

The THG project will be developed on a total plot area of 4,719 square metres. Six bidders participated in the tender, with D. Thakkar Construction Pvt. Ltd. emerging as the lowest bidder, quoting Rs 29.30 crores, below the BMC’s estimated cost of Rs 33.66 crores.

The company brings prior experience, having executed the construction of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Convention Centre at Nagpur–Uttan under the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority, a project valued at approximately Rs 85 crores.

This experience was cited as part of its credentials while securing the THG contract, as per the proposal. The THG is expected to be completed within 28 months of commencement.

Parking facilities included in project

“It will also offer parking for approximately 60 vehicles across two basement levels. This design preserves the visual integrity of the surrounding heritage precinct while providing tourists and the public with panoramic views of the area,” said a senior civic official.

