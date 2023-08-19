Mumbai News: Now, BMC Geo-Tags Manhole Covers | Representational image

Mumbai: While the BMC is racing against time to cover open manholes before the High Court's deadline of August 21, it has now started to geo-tag the lids for two prominent reasons. One, it will help the civic body to replace missing/stolen covers for the safety of citizens and second there will also be evidence to submit in court. The sewerage operation department has already started geo-tagging manhole covers, while the stormwater drain department will soon follow the suit.

All manholes to be geo-tagged

Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs), said, “I have instructed the ward officials of western suburbs to get all the manholes geo-tagged and file a report in this regard. It will show the time and date which can be used as evidence in case the cover gets stolen before inspection. Also, we can replace the missing cover immediately to ensure the safety of the citizens.”

The expert team appointed by the High Court will start the inspection of manholes across the city from August 21. Taking serious note of it, the BMC administration has ordered the assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 wards to cover all open manholes and submit reports before 10am on August 21. Accordingly, the officials have started their work on war-footing.