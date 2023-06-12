Mumbai News: Notorious Ticket Tout Arrested In Dombivli Raid, Stash Of Illicit Tickets Seized

In a crackdown on illegal ticket touting activities, a joint operation conducted by the Vigilance team of Central Railway (CR), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Dombivli, and the IT Cell of RPF resulted in the arrest of a notorious tout. The raid that took place on Monday in Dombivli, uncovered a stash of illicit tickets.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Chandrashekhar Joginder Manzi, a 28-year-old resident of Lotus Park, Ayyapa Mandir, Airegaon, Dombivli. During the operation, the authorities seized a total of six live E-tickets valued at Rs. 13,772 and eleven past tickets worth Rs. 25,921.

"Upon interrogation, accused Chandrashekhar Joginder Manzi confessed to his involvement in the illegal business of procuring and selling railway E-tickets. He admitted to use fake email IDs for booking ticket online and charging premium rates ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 per ticket" said an official adding that his customers were often desperate passengers in need of confirmed bookings.

The seized E-tickets, with a combined value of Rs. 13,772, along with the eleven past tickets worth Rs. 25,921, were promptly handed over to the RPF Dombivli. A case has been registered against Chandrashekhar Joginder Manzi under Section 143 of the Railway Act. Further investigations is on.

"Illegal ticket touting has been a persistent issue plaguing the railway system, causing inconvenience and financial losses to genuine passengers. The successful raid and subsequent arrest mark a significant success for the authorities in their ongoing efforts to curb such illicit activities" further added officials.

Railway officials have urged passengers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious ticketing activities to the authorities. The authorities are determined to dismantle such operations and create a safer and more reliable railway system for commuters.