Mumbai News: No Relief For IAF Man Who Lured Woman Despite Wedding Plans

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently dismissed the pre-arrest bail application of an Indian Air Force personnel who was in a sexual relationship with a woman whom he met on a matrimonial portal despite his wedding being fixed with another woman. He has been asked to surrender before the police by February 2.

The woman had registered an FIR in July 2022 with the Nagpada police station, alleging rape on false promise of marriage. According to the complaint, the couple met on a matrimonial website. They went to Goa and other places, where the man induced her into sexual relations promising marriage. However, he started avoiding her after she conceived, the woman alleged.

Victim realises she was duped

In June 2022, She visited Tezpur in Assam where he was posted. She was told that he was on leave for his wedding. By the time she confronted him, he was already married. During investigation, the police recorded the statement of the man’s sister, who said that his wedding was fixed in March-April 2022 when he visited his parents.

Sexual relations under pretext of marriage

Advocate Harikrishna Mishra, appearing for the woman, submitted that she consented to a physical relationship as the accused promised to marry her. The man’s advocate Purushottam Chavan said they were in a consensual relationship.

While dismissing his bail plea, Justice Karnik said, “The man was interacting with the woman in March 2022… he appeared to be aware that he was shortly to visit his parental home to finalise the proposal which fructified into marriage. This fact was not informed to the woman...