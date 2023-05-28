 Mumbai News: Newly-opened restaurant shuts down in Matunga after complaint by MNS leader
It was located on the ground floor of an under-construction building. Nets were placed to prevent building material from falling on customers.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Matunga/Representational image |

A newly-opened restaurant called ‘Radhakrishna’ on Bhaudaji Road, Matunga, has been shut down following a complaint from former corporator Sandeep Deshpande of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The vegetarian restaurant had become a hit with foodies who waited in long queues to be served.

Restaurant was functioning in under-construction building

Many wondered how the municipality’s F (North) Ward office granted it permission since it was located on the ground floor of an under-construction building. Nets were placed to prevent building material from falling on customers.

It is learnt that the restaurant did not have licence from the Health Department. Dr Rahul Salunke, health officer, told FPJ on Sunday: “The licence application is still being processed.”

Similar shops running in under-construction building

Deshpande said the application for part occupation of the building was processed by the Building Proposals Department in a matter of minutes.

“I am going to felicitate the engineers concerned for their extraordinary efficiency,” he added sarcastically.

It is learnt that another restaurant and a chat corner are also functioning in an under-construction building in F (North) Ward.

Follow us on

