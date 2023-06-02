Mumbai News: NDRF, fire brigade & other agencies to review city's monsoon readiness | Pixabay

Several agencies will pay a collective visit to landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai to review rescue and rehabilitation plans if any untoward incident takes place during monsoon.

A pre-monsoon preparation meeting was held at BMC headquarters at which Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed departments to be prepared to help people.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines across city in next 2 years

According to the BMC, officers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian the Navy, fire brigade, traffic police and Disaster Management Office of the civic body will conduct the survey.

According to the BMC, There are 15 landslide-prone areas in Mumbai where chances of accidents are high. This year, the municipality has asked NDRF to keep two additional squads containing 45 members each ready. These squads will be at Ghatkopar and Kurla.