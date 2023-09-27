Mumbai News: Navghar Police Arrests Railway Employee Who Stalked, Assaulted Woman For Refusing To Continue Relationship With Him

Representational photo |

Mumbai: A 33-year-old railway employee has been arrested by Navghar police for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman after she refused to continue a relationship with him. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Mulund East, approached them on Monday.

She told the police about how she met the man in 2021 during her apprentice in Central Railway at the Matunga Railway Workshop. Their conversation used to be about work and later they developed a mutual friendship.

The accused, Sagar Surendra Jaiswal, told the victim that he is unmarried and interested in taking their friendship ahead. The victim agreed but later found that Jaiswal was already married.

Immediately after, the victim broke all ties with him but the accused insisting her to “live with him like a married couple” and pestered her via phone calls and text messages and at their workplace.

When she tried to ignore him, the accused threatened to defame her at their work. This continued despite her leaving the work later. On September 24, when the victim was at her house, Jaiswal forcefully entered her house at around 6:30 am. He tried to convince her to “love him back” and touched her inappropriately. When she stood her grounds of not wanting any relationship with him, he sexually molested her and threatened her. “He said he would bring a chopper and a rifle from his hometown and kill her,” the woman told the policeman.

Jaiswal, a permanent employee at CR, was arrested on Monday evening by the police. He originally hails from Bhusawal, but lives in Andheri for job purposes.

He was presented in court and remanded to police custody for one day, then to judicial custody, confirmed the police. Charges including section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354D (stalking), 509 (insult the modesty of any woman), 5062 (death threat), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), of the Indian Penal Code have been lodged against Jaiswal.

