 Mumbai News: MVA Forms Committee To Discuss Seat-Sharing For LS
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MVA Forms Committee To Discuss Seat-Sharing For LS

Mumbai News: MVA Forms Committee To Discuss Seat-Sharing For LS

The committee has three members from each constituent party, said former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: MVA Forms Committee To Discuss Seat-Sharing For LS | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners have formed a nine-member coordination committee to discuss seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The committee has three members from each constituent party, said former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

The panel

Besides Chavan, senior leaders Naseem Khan and Basavraj Patil are the other Congress members in the panel, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is represented by Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut and Anil Desai and former ministers Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh are the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) members in the panel.

Winnability is the criteria

Congress leadership in the state will first hold a meeting to decide its position in seat-sharing talks with other MVA partners and the talks regarding seat sharing shall begin, Chavan added. Khan said all MVA allies have agreed that winnability should be the criteria for distribution of Lok Sabha constituencies.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) recently conducted a review of all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress is scheduled to carry out the exercise from October 7 to October 12.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MVA Seat Sharing Formula Finalised, Says Sanjay Raut
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 3 Injured While Attempting To Deboard Running Train At Kalyan Station

Mumbai News: 3 Injured While Attempting To Deboard Running Train At Kalyan Station

Nanded Hospital Tragedy: Dean Shyamrao Wakode Booked For Culpable Homicide Following Death Of...

Nanded Hospital Tragedy: Dean Shyamrao Wakode Booked For Culpable Homicide Following Death Of...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Directs Officials To File Ground Report On Health Establishments In...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Directs Officials To File Ground Report On Health Establishments In...

Mumbai News: Malvani Doctor Held, Booked Over 2 Rape Complaints

Mumbai News: Malvani Doctor Held, Booked Over 2 Rape Complaints

NCP Split: Election Commission To Hear Pleas By Both Factions Over Party Name, Symbol Row Today

NCP Split: Election Commission To Hear Pleas By Both Factions Over Party Name, Symbol Row Today