Mumbai News: MVA Forms Committee To Discuss Seat-Sharing For LS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners have formed a nine-member coordination committee to discuss seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The committee has three members from each constituent party, said former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Besides Chavan, senior leaders Naseem Khan and Basavraj Patil are the other Congress members in the panel, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is represented by Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut and Anil Desai and former ministers Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh are the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) members in the panel.

Congress leadership in the state will first hold a meeting to decide its position in seat-sharing talks with other MVA partners and the talks regarding seat sharing shall begin, Chavan added. Khan said all MVA allies have agreed that winnability should be the criteria for distribution of Lok Sabha constituencies.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) recently conducted a review of all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress is scheduled to carry out the exercise from October 7 to October 12.

