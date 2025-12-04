Mumbai News: Muslim Groups Slam Goregaon College For Burqa Ban, Call It Violation Of Religious Rights | Representational Image

Mumbai: Muslim organisations have condemned Goregaon's Vivek Vidyalaya and Junior College's decision to ban students from wearing a burqa in the institution's premises, claiming that the rule violates the Indian Constitution's guarantee of religious equality. The college administration stated that the rule is part of its uniform and anti-cheating policy, adding that the restriction was implemented after a burqa-clad woman was caught cheating during an exam last year. The administration said the ban was meant to maintain discipline and prevent malpractices and to curb religious freedom.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) Maharashtra south zone criticised the rule, saying that the ban on burqas inside the campus is discriminatory. SIO said that the policy mandates that Muslim students remove their religious attire before class, while allowing hijabs, under the guise of prohibiting clothing that reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Burqas are full-length garments that fully cover the face, leaving a mesh screen for vision. A hijab covers the hair, ears and neck, while leaving the face uncovered. It is not clear whether the college has banned only burqas and has allowed hijabs. The college administration has not issued any official statement on the issue. Students are reported to have approached the local police chowky and an advocate affiliated to a political party

SIO said that the policy violates Articles 14, 15, and 25 of the Indian Constitution, forcing girls to change their dresses in the restrooms or face admission cancellation, inflicting humiliation and denying equal access to education. The policy reeks of targeted Islamophobia, eroding inclusivity in our classrooms, SIO said, demanding the immediate repeal of the rule and the intervention of the Maharashtra education department to protect religious freedom. Students affected by the ban threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the directive was not revoked. They said that they were not aware of the restriction when they enrolled in the college.

Goregaon police, under whose jurisdiction the college is located, said that no FIR has been filed in the case.

