 Mumbai News: Mulund Dumping Ground Misses Third Deadline; BMC Eyes April Target For Legacy Waste Clearance
The Mulund dumping ground remediation project has missed its third deadline, with 23 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste still pending. The BMC has proposed extending the target to April, though approval is awaited. Over 70% of the 78 lakh tonnes has been cleared under the ₹731-crore bio-mining project.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 04:40 AM IST
article-image
The Mulund dumping ground remediation project faces fresh delays as authorities push the cleanup deadline to April | Representational image

Mumbai, Feb 19: Despite three extensions, the Mulund dumping ground continues to struggle with unfinished legacy waste processing. The third deadline of February 8 has passed without completion of the massive 23 lakh metric tonnes of waste.

Authorities have now set a fourth deadline for the Mulund dumping ground remediation, pushing the target to April. However, the extension proposal is yet to be approved, a BMC official said.

Over 70% waste cleared so far

The Mulund dumping ground remediation project, aimed at clearing 78 lakh tonnes of legacy waste since 2021, has so far removed 55 lakh tonnes. However, the contractor missed the earlier two deadlines, with monsoon halts compounding delays. The BMC granted a limited extension, setting February 2026 as the new deadline. The civic body had also imposed an Rs 8-crore fine on the contractor.

However, despite the third deadline ending on February 8, over 70% of the legacy waste at the Mulund dumping ground has been cleared so far. “We expect the remaining work to be completed in the next two months. The extension proposal is yet to be approved by the BMC administration,” said an official.

Project background and waste management status

Mumbai generates around 7,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with 90% processed at the Kanjurmarg processing plant and 10% still dumped at the Deonar landfill. The 24-hectare Mulund site, operational since 1968 and once the city’s second-largest landfill, was officially closed in 2018.

Also Watch:

In October that year, the BMC awarded a Rs 731-crore contract to reclaim the site via bio-mining, an eco-friendly method to process legacy waste and recover land. However, COVID-19 disruptions and delays in approvals meant actual work began only in 2021.

