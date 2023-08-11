Mumbai News: Multiple Firms Express Interest In Versova-Dahisar Sea Link Construction

Mumbai: A total of 11 companies, including prominent names such as Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), have displayed keen interest in participating in the construction of the extensive 22.3-kilometer-long Versova-Dahisar Sea Link (VDLR). In a recent development, civic authorities engaged in a pre-bid meeting with potential bidders on Friday evening. The finalization of the tender process is anticipated within the next one and a half months, according to sources within the civic administration.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the process by issuing six tenders amounting to INR 16,621 crore for the forthcoming phase of the Coastal Road project, connecting Versova and Dahisar. The deadline for tender submission has been set for September 11. To address inquiries and clarify aspects of the project for prospective bidders, a pre-bid meeting was conducted at the BMC headquarters. Notable companies such as L&T, HCC, J.Kumar, Afcon, and Roadway Company have expressed their interest in participating in the venture, as per sources from the civic administration.

Elaborating on the pre-bid meeting, a senior civic official stated, "The purpose of the pre-bid meeting was to discuss the terms of the tender, project expenses, challenges, and project completion deadlines. The contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder." The forthcoming Versova-Dahisar Sea Link project encompasses elements such as double elevated roads, a road on stilts, a cable-stayed bridge, and a cut-and-cover tunnel beneath the creek. Additionally, it will establish a connection with the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, bridging the gap between the Western and Eastern Express Highways. Upon the completion of the entire coastal road initiative, it will create a crucial link between Marine Drive and Bhayandar.