Mira-Bhayandar: In Shocking Road Rage Case, Car Driver Deliberately Rams Into Bikers; One Dead

Representational image | Pixabay

In a horrifying incident of road rage, a 26-year-old driver has been apprehended for intentionally crashing his Indica car into a motorcycle, resulting in severe injuries to the rider and his passenger. The unsettling event unfolded on July 29th, where the motorcyclist, identified as Tarang Pramod Singh, tragically lost his life while receiving treatment at Mumbai's J.J. Hospital on August 10th. The driver of the car, Dvane Anthony D’Souza, initially arrested and charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, now faces an upgraded accusation of murder.

As per the police report, Tarang and his companion Mukesh Anil Soni were on their way home from Kashimira to Bhayandar (west) when the car, seemingly while overtaking near the S.K. Stone signal in Mira Road, brushed against their motorcycle, leading to the riders losing control and tumbling onto the road. The car driver swiftly fled the scene. Demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness, the duo captured the car's number plate on their mobile phone and set off in pursuit. Their chase continued until Rai village on the Uttan road, where Soni threw a stone at the car. Following this, they decided to return to their original path.

Shockingly, the car driver retraced his steps and deliberately rammed into them, causing severe injuries to both riders. While Soni sustained minor injuries, Tarang suffered critical head and other injuries, necessitating his admission to Mumbai's J.J. Hospital. Regrettably, Tarang succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. With D'Souza already under arrest for attempted murder, he now faces the added charge of section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The deceased was engaged in the real estate business.