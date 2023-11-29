 Mumbai News: MRVC Gets Forest Department Clearance For Kalyan-Badlapur Rail Expansion Project
Mumbai News: MRVC Gets Forest Department Clearance For Kalyan-Badlapur Rail Expansion Project

A senior MRVC official confirmed the Stage-I clearance, granting approval for work on 2572 square meters of forest land, received this Wednesday.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has secured permission from the forest department to initiate work on the third and fourth lines connecting Kalyan and Badlapur on Wednesday. The project, cost at around Rs 1553.87 crores, promises to transform rail operations in the region, ensuring enhanced connectivity and efficiency.

Currently Kalyan and Badalapur has two lines. After completion of third and fourth line between Kalyan and Badalapur section train operation in the section will be improved.

Stage-I Clearance Secured

A senior MRVC official confirmed the Stage-I clearance, granting approval for work on 2572 square meters of forest land, received this Wednesday. "With a current physical progress of 10%, the corporation aims to complete the project by December 2026, achieving key milestones such as a drone survey, alignment finalization, and project sheet approval" said Sunil Udasi chief public relations officer of MRVC.

General Designs Approved for Stations

The approval of general designs for stations at Vithalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Chikhloli, and Badlapur marks a pivotal step. General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) for all five Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and the design of four ROBs have received the nod from Central Railway.

MRVC's Multi-Faceted Approach

MRVC, acting as both the implementing and executing agency, navigates the complex task of land acquisition across 10 villages, involving private, government, and forest lands. Joint measurements and finalizations are complete for all villages, with possession secured for a substantial portion of private and government land.

Tender Stages for Components Like FOBs, Earthwork & Bridges

Various tender stages for components like Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), earthwork, and bridges highlight the multi-faceted approach to rail expansion. The Kalyan-Badalapur Rail Expansion Project reflects MRVC's commitment to enhancing rail infrastructure, promising improved connectivity with meticulous planning and execution. Set for completion in December 2026, this ambitious endeavor is poised to reshape the railway landscape in the Kalyan-Badalapur section, positively impacting the region's transportation ecosystem.

