Mumbai News: MRI Machine At GT Hospital Begins Trial After 8 Months Of Delay, May Be Operational Soon

MRI machine at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital in Mumbai undergoes trial run after remaining unused for eight months | File Photo

Mumbai, March 16: At the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital and Gokuldas Tejpal Medical College in Mumbai, the MRI machine that had remained unused for the past eight months has finally begun its preliminary trial.

According to a written reply in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, if the trial produces satisfactory results, the machine is expected to become fully operational within a week.

Issue raised by MLAs in Assembly

The issue was raised in the Assembly by MLAs Abu Asim Azmi, Aslam Shaikh and Santosh Bangar, who sought clarification from the minister regarding the delay in making the MRI facility functional.

However, the machine was brought in around eight months ago, but it was lying idle as there was some issue with the contractor.

Patients referred to JJ Hospital during delay

On Monday, while responding to queries about payment to the company that supplied the machine, Mushrif stated that Rs 8 crore has already been paid to the supplier. During the period when the MRI facility was unavailable at GT Hospital, patients requiring MRI scans were referred to Sir JJ Hospital.

Due to the unavailability of MRI services, many patients were forced to either wait for long periods or travel to other government hospitals such as Sir JJ Hospital for scans.

In several cases, patients also had to turn to expensive private diagnostic centres to avoid delays in diagnosis and treatment. The situation caused inconvenience for both patients and doctors, as MRI scans are crucial for detecting serious conditions and planning timely medical care.

Assembly Speaker had reviewed the issue

It is noteworthy that Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, had held several meetings with hospital authorities regarding the issue.

The MRI service had earlier been inaugurated by the hospital dean before completing the required procedures, but patients continued to face difficulties as the facility was not operational even after the inauguration.

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Funds sanctioned for cancer operation theatre

Mushrif also informed the House that Rs 5 crore had been sanctioned under the district annual plan for a cancer operation theatre at Cama and Albless Hospital.

However, he noted that the hospital currently does not require additional equipment, and the dean has informed the district collector about allocating the sanctioned funds to the medical college instead.

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