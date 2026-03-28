Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Flags Drug Menace In City; Seeks Crackdown On Mafia | VIDEO

Ravindra Waikar raises concern over rising drug abuse in Mumbai, calls for crackdown and rehabilitation support | X - @RavindraWaikar

Mumbai, March 27: Ravindra Waikar on Friday raised serious concerns over the growing drug menace, urging the Centre to take stringent action against drug mafias and invest in treatment for affected youth.

Concerns raised over rising drug addiction

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Waikar said drug addiction is pushing the country’s younger generation into crisis, with an average of two youth dying due to drug overdose in India. He stressed the need to break the backbone of drug networks through strict enforcement.

Mumbai highlighted as vulnerable to trafficking

Highlighting the situation in Mumbai, he pointed out that areas such as Jogeshwari, Powai and Goregaon in the Mumbai North West constituency have reported drug peddling activities. He noted that Mumbai’s long coastline and urban connectivity make it vulnerable to drug trafficking through sea and road routes.

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Call for rehabilitation and increased healthcare support

Waikar also emphasised rehabilitation, calling for increased spending on hospital treatment to help addicted youth return to the mainstream and contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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