Mumbai News: Mount Mary Fair To Be Held From Sept 10-17; BMC Starts Auctioning Areas Near Church

Mount Mary Fair To Be Held Between 10-17 September; BMC Starts Auctioning Areas Near Church | FPJ

Mumbai: Mount Mary fair will begin from September 10 to September 17. Therefore, BMC has started its preparation to provide facilities to devotees. Now, BMC has began auction for the first 20 pitches which are near to the Church, where temporary stalls will be set up for selling religious books and articles. The base price of each stall starts from ₹97,000. In past, Many of these 20 stalls were sold over ₹1 lakh, Only religious books and other items will be sold from these stalls.

According to BMC, around 400 stalls will be erected in the area of Mount Mary church apart from these 20 stalls and there base price will start from 2250.

The Festival, with a tradition of more than a century, starts on the second Sunday of September, people of all faiths, not just Christians, flock to the event, a big attraction on Mumbai's social and religious calendar.

The annual Bandra Fair

The Mount Mary fair is also known as the Bandra fair and attracts at least one lakh people daily. In years past, as many as 430 stalls selling candles, flowers, food, toy and artificial jewelry are set up at the fair. There were guidelines from the Bombay High Court for the stalls.

BMC generates more than ₹30 lakh revenue annually

Accordingly, the BMC has to keep 260 stalls for the local residents and allowed outsiders to bid for the remainder. Every year, the BMC gets more than ₹30 lakh as revenue from the competitive bidding. BMC ward officers and office bearers of Church hold a meeting and make plan of the arrangement. BEST also runs special buses during the fair. around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh people visits in the church.

Stalls of food, flowers, fruit juices, Candles, decorative articles, books will be set up in the area.