 Mumbai News: Mobile Found In Jail, Man Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Mobile Found In Jail, Man Booked

Mumbai News: Mobile Found In Jail, Man Booked

An offence has been registered in the matter on Sunday by the Khadakpada police under sections 42 (introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners) and 45 (prison-offences) of the Prisons Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Mobile Found In Jail, Man Booked | Representative Image

MUMBAI: The staff of Kalyan jail had recently found a mobile phone inside the jail premises. The officials said that they zeroed in on an undertrial prisoner after analysing the call log of the phone.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is jail guard Balasaheb Shinde. On Saturday around 7.40 pm, when Shinde was on duty, he went to inspect the security arrangement inside the jail premises and found a mobile phone without SIM card from the jail premises.

The officials then examined the phone and found two numbers in its call history. When the number was checked, it was revealed that those numbers were in the smart card of jail inmate Shahrukh Ashraf Shaikh.

An offence has been registered in the matter on Sunday by the Khadakpada police under sections 42 (introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners) and 45 (prison-offences) of the Prisons Act.The staff of Kalyan jail had recently found a mobile phone inside the jail premises. The officials said that they zeroed in on an undertrial prisoner after analysing the call log of the phone.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Compounder Gets 20-Year In Jail For Sodomising Minor
article-image

According to the police, the complainant in the case is jail guard Balasaheb Shinde. On Saturday around 7.40 pm, when Shinde was on duty, he went to inspect the security arrangement inside the jail premises and found a mobile phone without SIM card from the jail premises.

Read Also
2015 Malvani Hooch Tragedy : Mumbai Court Sentences 4 Accused To 10 Years In Jail
article-image

The officials then examined the phone and found two numbers in its call history. When the number was checked, it was revealed that those numbers were in the smart card of jail inmate Shahrukh Ashraf Shaikh.

An offence has been registered in the matter on Sunday by the Khadakpada police under sections 42 (introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners) and 45 (prison-offences) of the Prisons Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend

Mumbai: CBI Books Two Senior Railway Officials, Others In Corruption Case

Mumbai: CBI Books Two Senior Railway Officials, Others In Corruption Case

Mumbai: Customs Seizes Areca Nuts Worth ₹9 Crore

Mumbai: Customs Seizes Areca Nuts Worth ₹9 Crore

Mumbai News: Mobile Found In Jail, Man Booked

Mumbai News: Mobile Found In Jail, Man Booked

Mumbai News: Court Acquits Man Accused Of Cutting Down Mango And Ashoka Trees Due Missing Tree IDs

Mumbai News: Court Acquits Man Accused Of Cutting Down Mango And Ashoka Trees Due Missing Tree IDs