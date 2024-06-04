Mumbai News: Mobile Found In Jail, Man Booked | Representative Image

MUMBAI: The staff of Kalyan jail had recently found a mobile phone inside the jail premises. The officials said that they zeroed in on an undertrial prisoner after analysing the call log of the phone.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is jail guard Balasaheb Shinde. On Saturday around 7.40 pm, when Shinde was on duty, he went to inspect the security arrangement inside the jail premises and found a mobile phone without SIM card from the jail premises.

The officials then examined the phone and found two numbers in its call history. When the number was checked, it was revealed that those numbers were in the smart card of jail inmate Shahrukh Ashraf Shaikh.

