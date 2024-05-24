Mumbai News: Compounder Gets 20-Year In Jail For Sodomising Minor | Representational Image

The special POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a compounder working in a clinic to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy for over one-one-and-a-half years.

As per the prosecution case registered with Vikhroli police station on January 23, 2021, the accused forced the boy into unnatural sex multiple times between August 2019 and December 2020.

After her second marriage, the victim’s mother had shifted to Vikhroli along with the boy. On January 22, 2021, her sister visited their house. The aunt found some obscene notifications on his mobile phone while he was attending his online classes. The aunt revealed it to the mother of the victim, who then confronted him.

The victim then revealed that in August 2019, when he had gone to buy wafers and milk in the nearby grocery shop, the accused came there and took him to the mezzanine floor and showed obscene videos to the victim. Again in September 2019, when the victim went to the shop, the accused took him to the upper floor of the clinic and touched his private parts. When the victim resisted, the accused threatened to kill him. The man later forced the boy into unnatural intercourse. After that, the accused assaulted the boy around 8-10 times over a period of one-one-and-a-half years.

The woman then lodged a complaint with the Vikhroli police station.

The court, while holding the man guilty of sexually assaulting the boy, observed, “The sole testimony of the victim is sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused.” The special court awarded him 20 years of imprisonment under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

The court observed, “Such heinous acts by the accused casts a lifelong psychological and emotional impact on the child. The accused had preyed on the child of a tender age and left a permanent scar on his life. At the same time, the court has to consider the fact that there are no criminal antecedents against him.”