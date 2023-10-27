Mumbai News: Mob Attacks Malwani Cops During Durga Visarjan In Kandivali; 12 Booked |

Mumbai: The Malvani police detained five persons and booked 12 persons (mostly residents of Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West) for alleged rioting and attacking cops on October 24 night during Durga visarjan procession. The cops accompanying the procession had only allowed the tempo to proceed for visarjan, directing all motorcycle riders to park their vehicles along the road and proceed on foot.

However, one rider started abusing the cops and another appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Despite continuous requests from the police to keep the area free of congestion, the riders refused to comply with parking instructions.

Assistant Police Inspector Attacked

One of the accused also attacked assistant police inspector Shivaji Mohite, whose name badge broke. Four to five others joined in and assaulted Mohite, who sustained injuries. Another police officer intervened to protect Mohite but he, too, was physically assaulted.

Subsequently, the police used mild force to restrain the mob. A woman in the group threatened to tear her clothes and falsely accuse the police. A few people attempted to bring down the tempers but the accused physically attacked them too. One of the accused threatened the police, saying he would bring them harm after being released from jail.

