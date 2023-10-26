 Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Leaders Thackeray & Raut Fail in Discharge Plea for Defamation Case
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Leaders Thackeray & Raut Fail in Discharge Plea for Defamation Case

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Leaders Thackeray and Raut Fail in Discharge Plea for Defamation Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate in Mazgaon rejected the discharge application of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut in a defamation case filed against them by rival faction leader Rahul Shewale.

Shewale filed a defamation case against Thackeray and Raut after an article was published in Shivsena's mouthpiece, Samna, in their edition of December 29, 2022.

Allegations against Shewale in the article

The article claimed that Shewale, who became the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha after joining the Eknath Shinde group, owned a hotel in Karachi, Pakistan, and also had real estate business there. Shewale, in his complaint filed through advocate Chitra Salunkhe, claimed that he was shocked and distressed after seeing the article.

Shewale refuted all the allegations made in the articles, stating that this was merely a feeble attempt to damage his reputation and political career. He further added that the articles published in the Hindi and Marathi editions of the publication were concocted, devoid of any merit, and a classic example of vendetta journalism.

Thackeray and Raut had filed a discharge plea claiming that they were innocent and falsely implicated in the case. They argued that the responsibility lies with the editor, and no other person controls the selection of matters to be published in the newspaper. They stated that in the case of Samna, someone else controls the news selection, not them.

The court rejected their claim and has now scheduled the case for recording of evidence. The detailed order, however, will be available later, the court said.

