Mumbai News: MMRDA Plan To Ease Congestion In BKC

To ease commuting woes and ensure an integrated transportation movement at the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the process to implement a Comprehensive Transport Plan (CTP). “The objective is to prepare a CTP considering the impact of all the existing, upcoming developments and other commercial and residential buildings. The study will also evaluate the impact of the upcoming infrastructure such as Metro 2B and 3, Santacruz Chembur Link Road Phase-II, existing Bandra Kurla Complex Connector, bullet train, etc,” an official said.

Currently, the development authority is scouting for a consultant to propose various infrastructure proposals to ease traffic in the business district. The solution will involve an advanced Intelligent Transport System with innovative technologies and real-time information driven by data.

The consultant has to assess the need of the proposed infra projects by analysing the traffic and transportation scenario and recommend the proposals in a phased manner as per their impact on the city’s traffic conditions. The idea is to decongest the area through sustainable approaches and technology-backed solutions.

As per internal documents, more than 6.4 lakh people commute to BKC daily. The existing public transportation options are unable to cater to the crowd, thereby taking up as much as an hour to cross from Bandra to Kurla during rush hours. Through this mobility and road infrastructure plan, MMRDA officials are optimistic about reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the area.