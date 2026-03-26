Mumbai News: MMRDA, Government Of Moscow Sign Landmark MoU To Boost Urban Infrastructure, Innovation And Global Cooperation

MMRDA and Moscow government formalise partnership to enhance urban development and global collaboration in Mumbai | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, March 26: On the auspicious day of Rama Navami, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra, and the Government of Moscow, Russian Federation, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Mumbai, marking a significant step towards strengthening international collaboration and accelerating sustainable urban transformation.

MoU signed to boost global collaboration

Signed by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, and Mr Sergey Cheremin, Minister, Government of Moscow, in the presence of Mr Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, the MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation across urban infrastructure, innovation, cultural exchange, tourism, healthcare, and skill development.

Built on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and shared progress, this collaboration reinforces MMRDA’s commitment to positioning Mumbai as a leading global metropolitan region; driving growth, opportunity, and sustainable development for India.#IndiaRussiaPartnership… pic.twitter.com/ZX5TuvXU9Z — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) March 26, 2026

Focus on urban transformation and global expertise

This strategic partnership reinforces Mumbai’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse and aims to bring world-class urban expertise, institutional collaboration, and best practices to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

It reflects a shared commitment to developing resilient, inclusive, and future-ready urban ecosystems through policy alignment, knowledge exchange, and capacity building.

MMRDA’s role in regional development

MMRDA, established under the MMRDA Act, 1974, continues to play a pivotal role in driving infrastructure-led development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which spans over 6,328 sq. km and contributes approximately 5–6% to India’s GDP.

With transformative initiatives including a 337 km metro network and landmark projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, MMRDA is at the forefront of positioning MMR as a globally competitive economic hub.

The collaboration is aligned with the vision outlined in NITI Aayog’s framework to develop MMR as a USD 300 billion economic hub, generating nearly 3 million jobs by 2030.

Leaders highlight significance of partnership

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said,

“This strategic partnership with the Government of Moscow reflects Maharashtra’s growing global engagement and reinforces our commitment to building world-class, future-ready cities. Mumbai is not just India’s financial capital, but a global growth engine, and such collaborations will accelerate our vision of transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a leading international economic hub driven by sustainable infrastructure, innovation, and investment.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman MMRDA, Eknath Shinde, added, “This MoU marks an important step in strengthening Mumbai’s urban transformation journey. By leveraging global expertise in urban mobility, infrastructure planning, and sustainable development, we are ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of society. Our focus remains on delivering efficient, accessible, and future-ready infrastructure that improves the quality of life for citizens across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Earlier, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, underlined the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in MMRDA’s efforts to position the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on the global urban map. By partnering with a global city like Moscow, we aim to integrate best-in-class practices in urban planning, digital governance, infrastructure financing, and sustainable development. This MoU will further strengthen our institutional capacity to deliver large-scale, integrated infrastructure projects and accelerate our vision of creating a resilient, inclusive, and economically vibrant MMR.”

Key areas of cooperation

The partnership will focus on key sectors including urban infrastructure and innovation, art and cultural exchanges, museum development and heritage management, tourism and hospitality, healthcare and medical education, as well as skill development and capacity building. It will also facilitate structured exchange of technical expertise, institutional knowledge, and global best practices.

The Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra, will act as the nodal authority to ensure policy alignment and inter-governmental coordination, while the Government of Moscow will provide strategic guidance through its extensive experience in smart city development, integrated transport systems, and digital governance.

Agreement validity and future outlook

The agreement, signed in Mumbai, will remain valid for a period of ten years and is based on principles of equality, mutual benefit, and shared progress, without any immediate financial obligations on the participating parties.

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This landmark MoU further strengthens MMRDA’s global engagement strategy and is expected to catalyse Mumbai’s transformation into a world-class metropolitan region—driving economic growth, enhancing quality of life, and setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban development.

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