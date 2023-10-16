 Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

The prime accused revealed that he came up with the ploy after being inspired by a web series

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: Within 12 hours of receiving the complaint, the MHB police arrested four people for allegedly selling fake tickets of a private garba event and seized 1,000 fake tickets worth ₹30 lakh and other items valued ₹5 lakh. A search is on for their two accomplices.

Accused: Got inspired after watching web series

The prime accused revealed that he came up with the ploy after being inspired by a web series. The tickets were meant for 'Rangatri Dandiya Nights' which has been organised by Durgadevi Navratri Utsav Samiti Borivali and local MLA. On October 14, some attendees complained to the organiser that they had bought 10 tickets, worth ₹3,000 each, from Karan Shah, a college friend. However, they turned out to be fake, they added.

Based on the complaint, Karan Shah, 29, Darshan Gohil, 24, Paresh Neverekar, 35, and Kaveesh Patil, 24, were arrested from different locations in Virar, Kandivali and Malad. The police tracked them using mobile location data.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Booked For Selling Fake Tea Powder
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

Konkan Railways Celebrates Its 33rd Foundation Day

Konkan Railways Celebrates Its 33rd Foundation Day

Tragic Collision on Pune-Mumbai Highway Claims 4 Lives, 2 Others Injured In Mishap

Tragic Collision on Pune-Mumbai Highway Claims 4 Lives, 2 Others Injured In Mishap

Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Children Welfare Center Officials for Contract Violation,...

Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Children Welfare Center Officials for Contract Violation,...

Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring

Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring