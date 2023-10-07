Mumbai News: Man Booked For Selling Fake Tea Powder

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was booked for allegedly procuring and selling fake tea powder in the name of the same product manufactured by Amar Tea Private Ltd (Hasmukhrai Company).

Based on the complaint of the company's sales manager, the police raided a grocery shop in Andheri West and seized fake tea powder worth ₹41,000.

One Sachin Nore, who claimed to run a grocery shop, was booked under the Copyright Act by the Versova police on October 5.

The accused confessed that he purchased the sub-standard product from a man in Gujarat and then sold it in retail and wholesale markets. Seized tea powder closely resembled Hasmukhrai's product, but the packet had poor quality text and also lacked a unit sale price.