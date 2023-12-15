Mumbai News: MHADA Clerk Dismissed From Service After He Siphons Off ₹14 Lakh; Booked For Cheating | Representational Image

Mumbai: MHADA (Konkan Board) has dismissed a senior clerk for siphoning Rs14,55,730, which he was to deposit as collected service charges. Mahendra Rokade was booked for breach of trust and cheating under the Indian Penal Code on December 11.

Rokade Was Hired In 2014

As per the FIR, Rokade was hired in 2014 as a junior clerk on compassionate grounds. He was promoted to senior clerk in 2018. MHADA assigned him the task of collecting service charges, but it was noticed that he didn’t deposit the collected amount from July to September 2022.

Despite MHADA’s repeated requests, Rokade refused to provide an explanation. Later, a probe committee found him guilty of embezzlement. He was dismissed last month and the Kherwadi police are probing the case.

Another Cheating Case Reported Earlier

Earlier this week, a diamond broker with a three-decade career collaborating with various dealers across India was accused of taking five precious stones valued at ₹63.53 lakh from a dealer and not paying him.

According to police, the complainant, Narendra Jain, a diamond businessman from Bhulabhai Desai Road, runs AuraCreation, a company in BKC. The accused, Arvind Jain, a diamond agent from Oshiwara in Andheri (West), has worked across India in cities like Agra, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Mumbai for almost 30 years, collaborating with numerous dealers.

On October 5, Arvind visited Narendra’s company and informed him that a customer was interested in purchasing diamonds. Arvind requested the diamonds and assured Narendra that the remaining stones would be returned, along with money, by October 30. Believing him, Narendra gave him 138.28 carats of five diamonds worth ₹63,53,477 lakh.