Mumbai News: Metro Shoes Employee Defrauds Firms Of ₹ 17 Lakh, FIR Registered

Metro Shoes Outlet (Representational) | Metro Shoes (Website)

The Sahar police have filed an FIR against an employee of Metro Shoes showroom at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for selling shoes to customers without issuing receipts and defrauding the company of Rs17 lakh.

According to a complaint by a company executive, 24-year-old outlet manager Zakir Zuber Shaikh had been employed since 2021 for a year. The executive stated that customers often did not request receipts, particularly when paying in cash due to flight time constraints.

The stock evaluation team was unable to conduct audits during the store’s initial months due to the pass issue, resulting in a discrepancy of Rs17 lakh between shoe stock sold and accounted for.

Fabricated Sales, Bounced Cheques Issued By Employee

Upon questioning, Shaikh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for this difference. Later, it was discovered that Shaikh had appointed a non-existent sales executive Mohammed Waris Shaikh and fabricated sales. Further investigation revealed that between May 2022 and April 2023, Shaikh made numerous sales without generating receipts or bills and kept the cash payments for himself.

When confronted by the company, Shaikh promised to repay the entire amount and issued four bounced cheques. Later, the company reported the matter to the police. A police official confirmed registering a case against Shaikh under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.