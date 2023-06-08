Mumbai News: Metro 9 Work Making Mira-Bhayandar Roads Worse, Allege Shiv Sena MLAs

Representative Image | FPJ

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials faced strong condemnation by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik and his independent counterpart Geeta Jain on Tuesday for the poor condition of roads caused by the ongoing Metro Rail (Line 9). They were on an inspection drive along with Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Dilip Dhole and were appalled to see unattended debris, potholes and uncovered drains on the roads.

Condition to worsen during Monsoon

Motorists travelling between Dahisar check naka and Bhayandar have been facing a nightmare due to the road’s battered condition. Both legislators expressed their concerns over the threat this poses to pedestrians. “The situation will become worse during the monsoons. I have asked the officials to ensure that all the anomalies are fixed within four days.” said Sarnaik. Senior MMRDA officials present at the inspection assured they would get the work done.

It is worth noting that in September 2022, the MBMC had instructed the private metro rail contractors, working under MMRDA, to repair all potholes along the route. Metro-9, an extension of Metro-7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), spans a length of 13.581km, including a 1.389km elevated corridor. The use of heavy machinery for the Metro-9 project, has damaged the main road between Dahisar check-naka and Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground in Bhayandar West.