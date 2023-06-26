Mumbai News: Massive Traffic Jam On Sion-Panvel Highway After Trailers Collide At Vashi Flyover; Commuters Stranded For Over 4 Hours

Twitter

Mumbai: Commuters heading towards Pune via the Sion-Panvel highway faced an ordeal on Monday as they found themselves trapped in a traffic snarl that lasted for over four hours. The congestion ensued after two trailers collided on the Vashi Flyover.

To tackle the situation, the traffic department swiftly mobilised more than 30 police personnel, along with jumbo cranes, in an effort to remove the vehicles involved and restore normal flow. The resulting traffic jam extended over a kilometer.

Multi-axle vehicles collided

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. when two multi-axle vehicles collided due to the leading trailer's driver being unable to brake in time. Senior police inspector Satish Kadam, the in-charge of Vashi traffic, explained that the rainy weather had made the roads slippery. The front trailer, carrying heavy metal pipes, experienced technical issues with its clutch, resulting in reduced speed. The trailing trailer failed to stop in time, leading to the collision and subsequent traffic congestion.

No casualties

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the accident. However, commuters, including office-goers and students, expressed their frustration over the significant delays caused by the traffic jam. Students traveling from Chembur to Vashi arrived at their destination nearly an hour after school hours.

The entire stretch of the road was blocked, prompting the traffic department to undertake a large-scale operation to clear the vehicles from the scene. By noon, the congestion reduced as both trailers were successfully removed from the road. To facilitate the traffic flow, one lane on the flyover remained open, and vehicles were directed to use the old flyover as an alternative route.