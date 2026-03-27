Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Andheri Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Andheri Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A major fire erupted in a two-storey building at Nand Bhavan Industrial Estate in Andheri East on Friday evening, prompting a swift response from emergency services. The blaze, which originated on the ground and first floors of the structure on Mahakali Caves Road, led to heavy smoke engulfing the premises.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was reported at approximately 4:41 pm. The incident was later classified as a Level 2 fire at 5:08 pm, indicating a serious situation requiring extensive firefighting resources. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade were immediately deployed and are continuing efforts to bring the fire under control. The operation involves multiple fire engines, water tankers, and rescue vehicles, along with senior fire officials coordinating on-site.

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Support teams from the police, the local electricity distribution company, BMC ward staff, and 108 ambulance services are also present to assist in managing the situation and ensuring safety in the surrounding area. Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have stated that the cause of the fire remains unknown and will be determined following a thorough investigation.

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