Mumbai News: BMC To Barricade Coastal Road ‘Melody Road’ At Night On Weekends After Breach Candy Residents Flag Noise Disturbance

BMC restricts night traffic on Coastal Road’s Melody stretch after residents complain of noise disturbance | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: Within a month of its inauguration, the musical stretch (Melody Road) at the Coastal Road will be barricaded from 10 pm to 7 am every Friday to Sunday.

The decision follows sustained objections from residents of Breach Candy, who flagged the continuous playing of music—particularly the song ‘Jai Ho’—as a serious disturbance in an otherwise quiet residential zone.

Residents raise noise concerns

Residents say the music, played from early morning till midnight, has made daily life uncomfortable. Many complained that keeping windows open has become difficult, while elderly citizens have been among the worst affected.

"Although the decibel level is within permissible limits, it is the acoustic sound which makes it unbearable. Before any innovative project, the government authorities should have public consultation," said a member of the Breach Candy Residents Forum. The residents had also started a campaign against the melody road and wrote to the municipal commissioner.

BMC to implement night barricading

A BMC officer said, "After residents' complaints, our department staff visited their houses in the Breach Candy area and checked decibel levels, which were 9 dB and within permissible levels for a residential area. However, considering the sound is more disturbing at night to the residents, we have decided to barricade the stretch on a pilot basis at night time every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be operational in the day time and night time on weekdays."

Pilot measures and traffic control

The BMC from Wednesday has barricaded a small section in an 'L shape' so that all vehicles will not pass on the stretch. It was an attempt to prevent a higher number of vehicles from passing on it.

About the Melody Road

India's first-ever 'Melody Road' was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on February 11.

Also Watch:

As vehicles pass over the specially designed 500-metre stretch at a set speed, the road plays the tune of 'Jai Ho', the popular song from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

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