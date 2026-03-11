'Sounds Like Tax Do': Netizens Join X User's Sarcastic Comparison Of 'Musical Manhole Lid' To 'Jai Ho' Stretch On Mumbai Coastal Road

Mumbai: A sarcastic post by a user on X has drawn attention to the condition of roads in Mumbai while taking a dig at the city’s newly introduced "melody stretch" on the Mumbai Coastal Road. In the post, the user sarcastically remarked that several roads in Mumbai already produce a "Jai Ho" tone when vehicles pass over them, referring to the rattling sound of loose manhole covers and uneven road surfaces.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post was shared by a page on X (formerly Twitter), named Mumbai Matters, where it took a tongue-in-cheek comparison to the melody road installed along the coastal route, which was reportedly developed at a cost of around Rs 6 crore.

While sharing the video of several vehicle passing over the manhole and making a sound, the user wrote, "There are several roads in #Mumbaiwhere "JAI HO' tone can be heard when a vehicle passes over it, that too without any spending," highlighting the conditions of the roads in the financial capital Mumbai. The user then sarcastically joked as, "unlike #CoastalRoad where crores of money was supposedly spent."

The musical strip has been laid on the northbound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli. Since its installation, several Mumbaikars have questioned the project, saying authorities should prioritise improving the city’s roads instead of focusing on such ‘innovative’ concepts that do not address pressing infrastructure concerns.

Social media reaction

The video quickly drew reactions from users on X, with many joining in the sarcastic tone while commenting on the road conditions in Mumbai.

One user wrote, "That sounds like, 'tax do'."

While some others commented saying, "Add to this the free drumrolls with potholes, the orchestra and dance with it."

Slamming the condition of roads in Mumbai, a user added, "Entire city has those loose sewage dhakkan."

Meanwhile, Since its installation, several Mumbaikars have questioned the project, saying authorities should prioritise improving the city’s roads instead of focusing on such ‘innovative’ concepts that do not address pressing infrastructure concerns. Recently, Breach Candy residents complained about the "Jai Ho" melody road on the northbound stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road, the civic body has asked its consultant to find a solution and will conduct a noise decibel study after residents flagged the stretch as a daily disturbance.