Mumbai News: Mansukh Hiran Murder Case Accused Manish Soni Moves NIA Court, Claims He Was Approached To Turn Approver

Manish Soni, accused of driving the car in which Thane trader Mansukh Hiran was allegedly murdered in March 2021, has moved the special NIA court, claiming he was approached to turn approver in the case. | File Pic

Mumbai: Manish Soni, accused of driving the car in which Thane trader Mansukh Hiran was allegedly murdered in March 2021, has moved the special NIA court, claiming he was approached to turn approver in the case.

Approach Claim

Soni on Saturday claimed that on March 13, a man who identified himself as SK Singh, claiming to be an officer from the NIA, approached him while he was being produced before the special NIA court during a hearing.

Soni claimed the man said: “You make an application to turn approver in the case and NIA will help you in getting bail in the case.” Soni claimed that he had on the same day informed the court about the incident, but after that, he was not produced before the court. Hence, Soni moved the plea to keep it on record.

Court Informed

Soni, who was arrested on June 17, 2021, had given a confession statement to the NIA, which is probing the Antilia bomb scare case and the subsequent murder of Hiran. In his confession statement, Soni had given a chronology of events on how the group had first abducted Hiran and later killed him in the car driven by Soni.

Soni had last year written to the court from Yerwada jail to take back his confession statement or cancel it. The plea was, however, rejected and the court noted that whether the statement was voluntary or not would be decided at the stage of trial.

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