Mumbai News: Mangal Prabhat Lodha Orders Major Overhaul At KEM Hospital After Surprise Inspection | File Photo

Following a surprise inspection of KEM Hospital by Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, senior officials have assured major improvements in hospital management and patient services. Within the next 15 days, ten new registration centres will be set up to streamline patient entry and reduce waiting times.

In a joint review meeting held at the BMC headquarters with Mumbai BJP President Amit Satam, officials also promised to resolve issues related to medicine shortages and diagnostic delays.

Two-Year Medicine Buffer And Faster Procurement

During the meeting, Minister Lodha and Satam expressed strong displeasure over the recurring shortage of essential medicines. Officials were directed to maintain a two-year buffer stock to prevent future crises. Senior officers assured that the procurement process will be expedited to ensure uninterrupted medical supplies.

MRI Machine Out Of Order, Private Scans At Municipal Rates

For months, patients have complained that the MRI machine at KEM Hospital has been non-functional, forcing them to wait up to six months for tests. Until the machine is repaired, patients referred to private diagnostic centres will be charged only as per municipal rates.

BJP Mumbai chief Amit Satam informed that a tender for private MRI services will be floated within a week.

Citizen Vigilance Committee To Be Formed

To ensure continuous improvement, a vigilance committee under the leadership of Minister Lodha will be formed at KEM Hospital. The committee will include citizen representatives to monitor patient grievances and service delivery.

Vacant Post Of Cooper Hospital Dean To Be Filled Soon

The meeting also addressed the absence of a full-time dean at Cooper Hospital, which has led to operational difficulties. Medical Education Director Dr. Neelam Andrade confirmed that the vacant post will be filled soon.

Lodha Vows Action Against BMC Mismanagement

Minister Lodha said the administration will closely follow up on all assurances made by senior officials and extend necessary government support to improve healthcare facilities. He added that inspections will be conducted at other municipal hospitals as well.

Criticizing past mismanagement, Lodha remarked, “For the past 25 years, those in power at the BMC have created a corrupt and inefficient system. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this system will soon be dismantled.”

Meeting Attendees

The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Bipin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Sharad Ugade, Medical Director Dr. Neelam Andrade, KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, and BJP office-bearers Shalaka Salvi and Satish Tiwari.