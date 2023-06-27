Mumbai News: Man With Criminal Record Held For Sexually Assaulting Bollywood Actress In Andheri

Representational Image

Police in Oshiwara recently arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a Bollywood actress. Rahul, alias Harsh Jyotindra Vyas, was remanded in police custody till June 27 by a local court on Saturday.

According to investigators, Rahul was wanted in connection with a robbery and had been on the run for five years. Several cases are already registered against him in Mumbai.

Officials said the actress was introduced to Rahul at a gym in Andheri in June 2021, and the two then had an affair.

The accused had sex with her many times by promising to marry her. When the victim became pregnant, Rahul refused to marry her and ran away.

When the actress realised that she had been cheated, she filed a complaint with Oshiwara police.

Accused confesses to past crime

While searching for Rahul, the police got information that he would be near Fitness First Gym, Veera Desai Road, Andheri. A team of policemen led by Senior Inspector Mohan Patil arrested Rahul from there.

During interrogation, Rahul confessed that he was part of a gang that entered the office of a computer instructor in Oshiwara five years ago for the purpose of robbery. They beat up the instructor and his staff and fled with cash, mobile phones and other equipment.