Mumbai News: In Another Salvo, Shrikant Shinde Says Thackeray Pushed Marathi Manoos Out Of Mumbai

Continuing his attack against Thackeray father-son duo during the 'Shakha Sampark' drive, Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde has said that the duo is responsible for pushing the Marathi Manoos out of Mumbai.

"Uddhav Thackeray's 15 years in BMC made the Marathi manoos, our Shiv Sainiks, leave Mumbai. Our Marathi people have to leave their city and go to either Thane or Kalyan-Dombivali. They are pushed outside Mumbai and only Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray are responsible for this," Shinde said as he addressed a gathering of party workers at Shiv Sena Shakha No. 59 comprising the Versova, Andheri area. MP Gajanan Kirtikar, Naresh Mhaske, Siddesh Kadam, Sushant Shelar and Ameya Ghole were present on this occasion.

Thackeray father-son duo looted Mumbai for last 15 years: Shinde

Shinde launched attacks on the Thackeray father-son duo for 'looting' the Mumbaikars at every step over the last 15 years. He questioned the authenticity of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) acquiring body bags during the COVID-19 era at Rs 6,719 whereas the same body bags were bought for Rs 350 by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"How is it possible that TMC buys dead body bags at Rs 350 per bag and BMC buys those bags at more than Rs 6,500 per bag? This is just one of the many instances of how the Thackeray family has looted Mumbaikars when people were dying," Shinde said.

Shinde lambasted Uddhav Thackeray for leading the BMC to become the most corrupt municipal body in Asia.

Firing salvo at Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde said that instead of accusing the Chief Minister, Aaditya should first look into their 15 years of stint and give suitable answers to people. "Those accusing us of being 'khokhe' should not forget that the SIT probe will soon reveal who received how many 'khokhes'. It will be clear whom the links of Suraj Chavan and Sujit Patkar will eventually reach in the ED investigation," he added.

Shrikant praises father Eknath Shinde

Praising Maharashtra CM, Shrikant said Eknath Shinde is always on the move and works tirelessly for public welfare. "Since Eknath Shinde himself is very active as CM, the administration has also become active. The officers know that if they don't work, they will be taken to task. The CM will clean the nallahs of corruption by doing good work in the BMC. He has worked in every corner of the state in the last 11 months," he said, adding, "Many decisions have been taken in just 11 months which were not taken in the last two and a half years. So far, we have visited 25 to 30 branches. Grassroots Shiv Sainiks are working and are excited because they have instilled faith in the Chief Minister, a large number of people have attended even in this rain is a testament to that. The CM has sent us not only to listen to the problems but also to solve them."

Shinde said Maharashtra is blessed with a chief minister who is among people day and night. "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a step to take the saffron forward. He is trying to take ahead the Hindutva ideology of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb forward," he concluded.