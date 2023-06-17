Kalyan: Shrikant Shinde, Local BJP Leaders Resolve Dispute; Show Unity At Lokgram Bridge Ceremony

Dr. Shrikant Shinde addressing the ceremony. | Twitter

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan MP and Son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with local BJP leaders, were seen resolving their dispute in Kalyan on Saturday.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the Lokgram bridge was organised in Kalyan, where both parties shared the stage and showcased their unity.

In recent days, tensions had escalated between the Shivsena and BJP in Maharashtra. The unrest began in the Kalyan-Dombivli area, where the BJP desired their party candidate to contest the Lok Sabha elections, but the incumbent MP, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, was unwilling to vacate his seat. Subsequently, an advertisement praising Eknath Shinde added fuel to the fire between the two parties.

During the program in Kalyan, photos of leaders from both parties were displayed together on banners, and the flags of both parties were seen flying side by side.

Shrikant Shinde acknowledged that sometimes party leaders at the local level may target each other due to emotional reasons. However, he emphasized that their alliance was strong and that their differences had now been resolved.

CM Shinde, while speaking to the media on Saturday, denied any tensions within the alliance. He even likened his relationship with Deputy CM Fadnavis to the strong bond of 'Fevicol'.