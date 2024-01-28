Mumbai News: Man Steals Jewellery Worth Over ₹25 Lakh; Case Registered

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mumbai Police have initiated a fraud case against an individual from Visakhapatnam who, posing as a jeweler, allegedly acquired jewellery worth ₹25.86 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweler without fulfilling the payment. The accused, identified as Satyanarayan Dixit alias Vinu D, reportedly followed a consistent modus operandi, involving making an initial advance payment, gaining the trust of the jeweler, and subsequently obtaining jewelry on credit without settling the dues.

The complainant, Nayan Oswal, a 31-year-old wholesale trader of gold jewelry and owner of Maniratna Jewellers, detailed in the police complaint that in March 2023, Vinu D contacted him, claiming to manage MDH Jewelers Private Limited in Visakhapatnam. Vinu D stated that his showroom was under construction and requested new design jewelry from Oswal. To establish trust, Vinu D sent an advance of ₹3.10 lakh to Oswal.

Following this, Oswal dispatched jewelry worth ₹25.86 lakh to Vinu D's address in Visakhapatnam. While receiving the jewelry, Vinu D assured Oswal of settling the remaining amount within 3 to 4 days. Subsequently, Vinu D transferred ₹5.5 lakh to Oswal's bank account through RTGS between April and May, citing delays due to ongoing construction at his showroom.

However, Vinu D allegedly evaded payment and eventually turned off his mobile phone. Upon this development, Oswal reported the incident to the police, leading to the registration of an FIR. Authorities are currently investigating the matter. It has been revealed that Vinu D has employed a similar fraudulent approach in the past, involving phone contact, online advance payments, and subsequent delays in settling balances. An FIR had been previously lodged against Vinu D at LT Marg police station.

A police officer said that Vinu D took jewelry worth ₹25.86 lakh from Oswal, out of which ₹17.34 lakh was not returned.