Mumbai News: Man Stabs Neighbour To Death Over Old Enmity In Tardeo

A young man stabbed his 46-year-old neighbor to death following a petty fight over past enmity in south Mumbai's Tardeo. In this case, the police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

According to information received from Tardeo police, on Friday night, when Mayur Rathod was standing under his building with his two other friends, his rival Manish Maru suddenly came with a sharp weapon and attacked him all over his body and ran away.

Rathod's two friends tried to save him and took him to Nair Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said that the accused and the deceased had fought with each other a year ago and since then their relationship had turned sour.

Tardeo police has registered an FIR for murder against Manish. The deceased has been identified as Mayur Rathod, resident of Mangal Srushti Building, Tulsiwadi, Tardev. Rathod's father is a retired BMC employee.

