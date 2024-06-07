Mumbai News: Man Molests Woman On Local Train; Arrested By Borivali Railway Police

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Borivali railway police has arrested a man for alleged molestation at a station on June 5. A case was filed against Deepak Gautam, 44, under Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

According to the police, a 26-year-old woman who lives in Kandivali was travelling by local train to her office in Churchgate on Wednesday. She was seated at a window seat on the platform side. Around 9.30am, the train halted at Malad. The accused approached her at the train window and asked, "Will you have a physical relationship with me?"

Woman Approaches Railway Police, Accused Held Immediately

Shocked by his comment, the woman alighted from the train and approached the police on the platform. The railway police promptly arrested him.