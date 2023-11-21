Mumbai News: Man Killed As Truck Rams Into Motorcycle

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man was killed in an accident on Western Express Highway near the Ban Dongari bus stop.

Sanjay Rathod, a BMC employee, was riding his motorcycle towards north Mumbai when a truck rammed into him. The incident led to Rathod’s death, prompting the filing of a case against the truck driver under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Samata Nagar police station. The police arrested the truck driver immediately.

According to the FIR, on November 20 at 3.30pm, Rathod, who lived in Gorai-2, Borivali (West), was travelling on his Honda motorcycle towards North Mumbai. As he reached the Ban Dongari bus stop near Akurli Metro Station, a truck collided with his bike from behind. The impact caused Rathod to fall on the road, and the front wheel of the truck ran over his lower body, resulting in severe bleeding. Traffic wardens Durgaprasad Bharati and Anil Pal promptly rushed Rathod to Dr Babasaheb Hospital Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali East. Upon examination, a doctor declared Rathod dead.

Bharati and Pal informed the police and Rathod’s brother about the incident. The police quickly arrived at the scene, apprehending the truck driver. Following the necessary post-mortem procedures, the police handed over Rathod’s body to his family. The truck driver was identified as Surendra Kumar Yadav (35) from Valsad, Gujarat.